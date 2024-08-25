Two Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Girls in Lakhimpur; AYM Stages Protests Demand Capital Punishment

LAKHIMPUR: Two separate cases of rape attempt have come to light in Lakhimpur district of late. On Saturday, Panigaon Police arrested the two culprits, who were involved in the two cases, and Chief Judicial Magistrate Court already sent them to the jail. One of the two culprits has been identified as Metab Ali while the other has been identified as Hafiz Ali. Both are the residents of Fukanar Hat under Panigaon Police Station of the district. As per information received from the Panigaon Police, the former person, was allegedly involved in molesting a nine-year old minor girl while the latter person, a businessman, was involved in assaulting a thirteen-year old girl sexually.

Following the arrest of the two accused, various individuals and organizations of Lakhimpur district expressed strong reaction by demanding exemplary punishment for them. In this connection, Lakhimpur district unit of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), in association with the local public, staged a rocking protest on Lakhimpur bypass on Saturday. The protesters demanded capital punishment for the two accused for committing the heinous crime. Lakhimpur AYM demanded punishment for the culprits at the earliest. The protesters said that the women have become insecure even in broad daylight.

“If the rapists are not hanged, such incidents will continue to happen. The trial will continue in court, the rapists will continue to rape. We have lost our security,” a protesting woman said. “Only arrest of rapist is not enough. We demand that the rapist be hanged through a Fast-Track Court,” said Anupam Saikia, central committee secretary of AYM, while taking part in the protest programme.

