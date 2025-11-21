Pakshi Mitra Bal Bahadur Chetri: A Tribute

A profound sense of grief has fallen over Tezpur following the demise of Bal Bahadur Chetri, the gentle yet remarkable guardian of nature, who passed away on 8th November in a Bengaluru hospital after a long and courageous fight against cancer. Revered across the region as Pakshi Mitra Friend of Birds - Chetri embodied compassion, environmental consciousness, and unwavering commitment to wildlife preservation. A retired science teacher of Tezpur Gandhi Memorial M.E. School, he transformed his quiet love for house sparrows into a lifelong mission. At a time when the little birds were vanishing from the urban landscape, he built nesting spaces at his Chanmari home and nurtured them with the affection of a parent. His unique initiative caught the attention of many and earned widespread admiration.

In recognition of his work, the Sonitpur district administration honoured him during the Independence Day celebrations of 2015, and the Assam Agricultural University conferred on him the esteemed “Pakshi Mitra Award” on World Sparrow Day in 2018. Having begun his teaching journey in 1982 and retiring in 2016, Chetri was cherished not only as an educator but also as a rational thinker, a soft-spoken soul, and an ardent lover of nature.

Even while undergoing treatment miles away from home, he continued asking about the saplings he had planted along Chandmari’s roadsides—an enduring reflection of his dedication to the environment. Born in 1954 in Nabil village near the Gabhoru river, he leaves behind his wife, Shashikala Devi, his family, and a vast circle of admirers who were touched by his humility and kindness. His life’s work stands as a gentle reminder of how one person’s love for all living beings can inspire an entire community. On the occasion of his Adya Shraddha, I offer my heartfelt homage to his noble and departed soul.

– Subhas Chandra Biswas

