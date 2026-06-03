Retired Principal Purna Chandra Bailung Passes Away at 73 in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Purna Chandra Bailung (73 years), a resident of Ward No. 9 of Nazira town and the retired Principal of Nazira Higher Secondary Multipurpose School, passed away at his residence on the morning of June 1. A large number of admirers, well-wishers, and locals gathered at his home to pay their last respects. A team of teachers and staff from the school where he had served also visited his residence to offer their condolences and tribute. After retiring from his professional career, Bailung remained actively associated with various social organisations and sports bodies, contributing significantly to community development. His last rites were performed after the arrival of his elder son, who is serving as a magistrate in Dhubri. He is survived by his wife, his elder son (a magistrate), his younger son (a Deputy Superintendent of Police), and several relatives.

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