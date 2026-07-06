Palasbari MLA Unveils Development Roadmap, Focuses on Tourism and Healthcare

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya on Saturday held an interactive meeting with journalists from the constituency, where he shared his vision for the region’s development and sought constructive cooperation from the media in highlighting public issues and developmental initiatives.

The programme brought together around 40 journalists representing print, electronic and digital media platforms. During the event, the MLA felicitated the journalists in recognition of their contribution to informing the public and strengthening democratic values through responsible journalism.

Addressing the gathering, Baishya highlighted several priority development projects planned for the Palasbari constituency. He announced that Dakhala Pahar, known for its natural beauty and scenic landscape, would be developed as a major tourist destination with the necessary infrastructure to attract visitors and promote eco-tourism. He said the initiative would not only showcase the area’s rich natural heritage but also create new livelihood opportunities for local residents. The MLA further stated that the government is committed to establishing a modern, well-equipped hospital in the Palasbari constituency. He said the proposed healthcare facility would significantly strengthen the medical infrastructure of the region.

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