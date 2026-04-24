Palasbari police bust alleged cattle syndicate; two held, animals rescued

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Acting on specific information, police intercepted two vehicles at Uparhali under Palasbari police station at around 11:22 am on Thursday.

The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS01JC7269 and AS01LC2895, were stopped and thoroughly checked. During the operation, eight cattle were found being transported, allegedly to an illegal slaughterhouse. All the animals were rescued, and the vehicles were seized. Two individuals, identified as Arup Das and Biraj Das, both sons of Late Ramakanta Das and residents of Majirgaon under Azara police station, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

Based on their statements, police conducted a search operation at a suspected illegal slaughterhouse belonging to Mubarak Ali, son of Md Salim, at Sarpara village under Palasbari police station in Kamrup district. During the raid, 11 cattle skins and four tools were recovered and seized in accordance with the law.

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