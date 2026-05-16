Palasbari Police Recover Stolen Bike, Arrest One in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Palasbari police have recovered a stolen motorcycle and apprehended one accused person in connection with a recent theft case registered at the police station.

According to Daisy Gogoi, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police (SP), an FIR was lodged on May 11 by Pradip Choudhury, a resident of Bongara under Palasbari police station in Kamrup district, alleging that his motorcycle bearing registration number AS01AG-6073, a Hero Honda Glamour, was stolen from in front of his residence on May 10 at around 6 pm by unknown miscreants.

The police traced and recovered the stolen motorcycle from the jurisdiction of Alopati Char police station in Barpeta district on Thursday. With the assistance of the Alopati Char police, one accused, identified as Rakibul Islam (22 years) was apprehended in connection with the case.

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