Pallabi Bhagawati Baruah brings laurels to Jamugurihat with triple gold in World Masters

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Pallabi Bhagawati Baruah, wife of Ashok Baruah and a resident of Nandikeshwar here, brought laurels to the greater Jamugurihat as well as to the state and the nation by winning three gold medals in the recently concluded World Masters Sports Championships 2026 held in Thailand. She won three gold medals in athletics, including Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, and Shot Put. Pallabi Bhagawati Baruah (55 years) is an Anganwadi worker by profession, and a mother of a young boy. Organizations and individuals of the greater Jamugurihat area welcomed Pallabi Bhagawati Baruah home with a spectacular rally.

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