Tezpur’s Sadhana Bezbaruah shines at World Masters Championship in Thailand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sadhana Bezbaruah of Tezpur brought pride to India, Assam, and her hometown by clinching three medals, including one gold and two silver, at the World Masters Championship held in Sriracha, Thailand, from April 17 to 19.

The international event witnessed participation from athletes representing ten countries, along with a team from Assam. Among them, Sadhana Bezbaruah, a resident of Rupak Nagar in Tezpur, delivered an impressive performance in the women’s 50+ category. She won a gold medal in the 50-meter race, along with silver medals in the 2000-meter walk and triple jump, securing a total of three medals. Her remarkable achievement has been widely appreciated, with several sports organizations in Tezpur extending congratulations and wishing her continued success.

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