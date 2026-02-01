Paltan Pukhuri reborn: Tezpur’s historic waterbody emerges as cultural and civic landmark

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Often regarded as the cultural capital of Assam, Tezpur is a town deeply rooted in history, mythology, and rich artistic traditions. Adding a renewed chapter to this legacy, the historic Paltan Pukhuri-once emblematic of neglect and decay-has been successfully revitalized under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), transforming it into a vibrant public space and a key center of social and cultural life in the town.

Further enhancing Tezpur's distinct identity is its world-famous litchi, cultivated entirely under organic conditions. The town is particularly known for a special variety of litchi grown in and around the Paltan Pukhuri area. These Tezpur litchis enjoy popularity not only across India but also in overseas markets. Notably, this premium variety is grown around "Lichu Pukhuri," located in the heart of Tezpur and historically known as Paltan Pukhuri, thereby closely linking the rejuvenated waterbody with the town's natural heritage and local pride.

For years, Paltan Pukhuri had remained in a dilapidated condition, its ecological balance disturbed and its surroundings poorly maintained. The AMRUT project aimed not only to restore the waterbody but also to reimagine it as a sustainable urban asset. Special focus was placed on improving water quality, protecting the natural ecosystem, and enhancing the overall environmental health of the pond.

Simultaneously, the surrounding area was developed into a well-planned park with landscaped green spaces, paved walking tracks, seating arrangements, and recreational zones. These improvements have significantly enhanced the visual appeal of the site while also making it safer, cleaner, and more accessible for people of all age groups. Morning walkers, families, senior citizens, and tourists are now regular visitors, reflecting renewed public engagement with the space.

Beyond its environmental and recreational value, the revival of Paltan Pukhuri has had a profound cultural impact. The waterbody, which holds traditional significance in the social life of Tezpur, has once again become a favored venue for marriage rituals and age-old customs such as Pani Tula. The return of these practices underscores the strong emotional and cultural bond between the people and the historic pond.

In recent months, Paltan Pukhuri has also emerged as a focal point for community gatherings, cultural programs, and informal social interactions. What was once an overlooked corner of the town has now become a lively civic space that fosters social cohesion while preserving cultural identity.

With its successful rejuvenation, Paltan Pukhuri today stands as a symbol of balanced urban development, where heritage conservation, environmental sustainability, and community needs come together. The transformation not only enhances the urban landscape of Tezpur but also reinforces the town's identity as a place where history and modernity coexist harmoniously.

