Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) employees stage protest demanding solution of problems

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Contractual employees of Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department have been continuing their sit-in-protest programme since the past three days demanding revision of honorarium, annual increment, service security, and other long-pending demands. The protest of employees was witnessed in all Block Development offices in Kokrajhar.

The sit-in-strike was held under the banner of P&RD Contractual Employees' Council. The employees started their pen down programme on November 11. The employees of Kokrajhar sub-division staged protest in front of Kokrajhar Development Block office while employees of Gossaigaon sub-division staged a sit-in-strike in front of Kachugaon Development Block office on Thursday.

Talking to mediapersons, the employees said that despite repeated representations regarding their demands for honorarium revision and service security, no concrete steps had been initiated to address their issues as a result of which the council resolved to initiate the series of protest programmes as a mark of collective demand for justice and parity. They said that the employees would next hold pen down and sit-in-strikes at all Block Offices, Zilla Parishad/DC offices on November 18 and 19.

Also Read: Massive Protest Erupts in Barpeta Road: P&RD Contractual Employees Demand Fair Treatment