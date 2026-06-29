Panchayat President’s Wife Attacked in Margherita Over Alleged PM-Kisan Benefit Dispute

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A shocking incident allegedly triggered by resentment over non-receipt of benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme has recently sent shockwaves across Inthem Gaon Panchayat under the Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency in Tinsukia District, where the wife of the Panchayat President was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by a woman.

The incident has sparked widespread panic and tension in the locality, with residents expressing concern over the growing frustration surrounding government welfare schemes. Police have initiated an investigation following the complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Rohila Kurmi, wife of Chutu Kurmi, alias Kartik Kurmi, and a neighbour of Inthem Gaon Panchayat President Lambit Konwar, allegedly became enraged after she failed to receive financial assistance under the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme.

Taking advantage of Konwar’s absence from his residence, the accused allegedly entered the house through the rear entrance armed with a sharp weapon and launched a repeated assault on his wife. In the sudden attack, the victim sustained severe injuries to her left hand.

Hearing about the incident, local residents rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately shifted to Margherita Civil Hospital, where she continues to undergo treatment.

Panchayat President Lambit Konwar has since lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Margherita Police Station, demanding stringent legal action against the accused. Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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