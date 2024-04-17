Parliamentary Election 2024: Polling personnel receive training in Sonitpur

Tezpur: With a couple of days left for the 1st phase of poll for general election to Lok Sabha 2024 wherein 11-Sonitpur HPC is also scheduled to go to polls on April 19, the group training of polling personnel engaged in Parliamentary Election 2024 for 11-Sonitpur HPC was organized on Tuesday by the office of the District Election Officer, Sonitpur.

The large-scale training programme was organized in two venues namely, Tezpur HS Government School and Tezpur College. More than 5000 polling personnel received training today regarding their roles and responsibilities in the poll process and they also had the opportunity to clarify any doubts that they may have about the process.

The District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Sonitpur and Returning Officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC Deba Kumar Mishra visited both the training venues and interacted with the trainees. The DEO also took part in imparting his valuable insights and knowledge about the whole election process to the attendees.

The 11-Sonitpur HPC seat has a total of 16,32,937 voters who will cast their valuable votes to decide the fate of the candidates on April 19.

