Triangular fight likely in hills district ahead of parliamentary election

Dongkamukam: The candidates and their allies have stepped up their day-and-night campaigning to reach every corner of the hills in an effort to draw in voters. Political analysts informed that there will be triangular fight in this parliamentary election which is going for polls on April 26.

Despite not having a single legislative representation, the so-called regional party (APHLC) is said to have a sizable support base among the districts' hilly voters.

The party's activist never stops putting local issues and agendas in front of voters.

KAAC EM MS Timung said, “The Council Government will continue to oversee you for three more years following the legislative election. You must be in the ruling party if you want the government to help your community, village, or region.”

Meanwhile, ex EM KAAC Prodip Rongpi and his associates today joined Congress at Diphu who was welcomed by senior Congress leaders like Ex EMs Sing Teron, Bidhyasing Rongpi, Ashok Teron and others. Prodip Rongpi informed in his brief speech about presence of Congress’ strong base in Chinthong constituency. Candidate of INC Joyram Engleng was also present.

According to reports, there may be a significant component that alters the political landscape of the districts if the merging scenario in the hills persists.

