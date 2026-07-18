Passenger Killed in Tragic Road Accident on NH-27 in Assam’s Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A tragic road accident took place on National Highway 27 at Haripur in Assam's Nalbari district on Friday, in front of the Nayara Petrol Pump, claiming the life of a passenger.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was getting down from the passenger bus bearing registration number AS14C9978 when the driver allegedly moved the vehicle forward suddenly. As a result, the passenger lost balance, came under the wheels of the bus, and sustained critical injuries.

Locals immediately rushed the injured man to Nalbari Civil Hospital in a critical condition. However, despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nalbari traffic police promptly seized the bus involved in the accident and launched an investigation.

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