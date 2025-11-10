Patacharkuchi turns devotional as 32nd Raax Mahotsav enters peak phase

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: The 32nd edition of Raax Mahotsav of Patacharkuchi is underway in full grandeur, drawing thousands of devotees, visitors, and cultural performers from across Assam. The area has turned into a vibrant hub of spirituality, art, and devotion as the mega religious and cultural event enters its peak phase.

One of the main attractions this year is the magnificent clay idol of Lord Hanuman near the main gate, along with a striking depiction of Lord Shiva installed in the middle of the Kaldiya river. Ancient human life and activities, along with exquisitely crafted idols depicting scenes from the Vedas, Mahabharata, and Ramayana, has added a creative and educational dimension to the celebration.

The entire area is glowing with festive spirit and the decorated temples, illuminated streets, and the constant sound of devotional songs have filled the air with divine energy and joy.

In a touching gesture, many devotees have also been seen offering prayers before photographs of Late music legend Zubeen Garg, whose influence on Assamese art and culture continues to inspire and unite people through his timeless music and spiritual appeal.

