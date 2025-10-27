Pathsala gears up to celebrate Golden Jubilee of historic Raas Mahotsav

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Preparations are in full swing for the grand celebration of the Golden Jubilee Year of the historic Pathsala Raas Mahotsav. The 17-day festival will commemorate over five centuries of the Raas tradition with an array of cultural, spiritual, and social events.

The celebration will include a magnificent cultural procession, thematic exhibitions, installation of religious monuments, traditional fairs, and various performances showcasing the region’s artistic and cultural heritage. Several cultural organizations and educational institutions from Pathsala and adjoining areas will actively participate in the event.

According to the organizing committee’s President of publicity committee Anupal Dutta Pathak, the festivities will commence on November 8 and continue till November 25.

Meanwhile, November 21, the cultural night will be performed by Bollywood Artiste Kunal Ganjawala.

