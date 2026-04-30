Patidarrang Vidyapith HS School begins year-long platinum jubilee celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The year-long platinum jubilee celebrations of Patidarrang Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, located near Goreswar in Kamrup district, commenced today with great enthusiasm and festivity.

On the occasion, the school flag was hoisted by the president of the School Managing Committee, Heramba Patowary, while the platinum jubilee flag was unfurled by Umakanta Kalita. This was followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting by 74 former students along with the teachers of the institution.

Former student and senior advocate Gopal Kakati led the martyr’s tribute ceremony. Floral tributes were also offered in memory of renowned personalities, including Zubeen Garg, as well as several teachers who played a key role in shaping the institution.

Following the tribute ceremony, the inaugural function of the platinum jubilee celebrations was held under the chairmanship of former student and noted social worker Nalinikanta Bora. Speaking as a distinguished guest, former student and retired principal of DIET, Kamrup, Kumud Patowary, fondly recalled his memories and expressed concern over the lack of administrative officers in the Patidarrang region, despite having doctors and engineers. He urged the younger generation of students to focus on their studies and aspire to become administrative officers.

Several former students, including Maheswar Patowary, Gagan Chandra Deka, and Umakanta Kalita, also shared their experiences and reflections.

After the inaugural ceremony, a colourful cultural procession of approximately one kilometre was taken out in the area.

Despite drizzling rain, the procession showcased symbolic representations of Bihu, Kherai, Bagurumba, Zikir, Nagar Naam, farmers’ groups, and cleanliness drives, captivating local residents.

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