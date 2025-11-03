Punjab National Bank (PNB) organizes awareness camp on various financial services

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Sivasagar, recently organized an awareness camp of various financial services in collaboration with PNB branches of the district at Borbarua Gaon Panchayat under Nazira Development Block in Sivasagar district. United Commercial Bank (UCO), Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB), and Bank of India (BOI) Nazira branches extended their full support for the meeting. As many as 300 to 350 people attended the meeting chaired by Dr Abhijit Phukon (IES), Assistant Secretary and Economic Advisor, Department of Financial Services, Government of India.

In the beginning of the meeting, the guests paid homage to the departed souls of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, the heartthrob of Assam, by lighting lamps before their portraits.

In his speech, Dr Abhijit Phukan elaborated the importance of Re- KYC and requested the public to get enrolled under PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY. He also advised the public to complete the Re KYC to make their account secure during this saturation campaign and claim the unclaimed deposits held in the bank branches.

Also Read: Head cashier of Gaurisagar Punjab National Bank (PNB) Guna Kanta Kalita feted