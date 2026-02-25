‘Pawsome Show’ dog show held to promotes animal welfare in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With the aim of promoting animal love, welfare, and responsible pet ownership, the Animal Welfare People NGO, in collaboration with Pet Farm Co., organized the 'Pawsome Show' Dog Show on Sunday at the Old Government High School playground in Dibrugarh.

The event brought together pet lovers, animal welfare activists, and citizens on a common platform to spread awareness about pet adoption, animal healthcare, and compassionate care.

The programme began with a tribute to Late Vineet Bagaria, founder of Animal Welfare People NGO and fondly known as the 'Dog Father.'

NGO President Gayatri Hazarika, along with Vishal Jain from the Bagaria family and invited guests Abhishek Singh and Rishi Kesan, paid floral tributes to his portrait. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to mark the formal inauguration of the event.

Organizers informed that the surplus funds generated from the programme would be donated entirely to Animal Welfare People NGO to support its ongoing animal rescue and care initiatives in the Dibrugarh region.

A special animal adoption camp was set up during the event, encouraging families to adopt rescued dogs and cats and give them loving homes. In addition, Pet Farm Co. provided free anti-rabies vaccination, aiming to safeguard animal health and create awareness about disease prevention within the community.

Special food stalls for pets and their 'pet parents' added to the festive and engaging atmosphere of the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhajit Purkayastha, General Secretary of Animal Welfare People NGO, said, "Pawsome Show is not just a dog show; it is an effort to unite the community for a meaningful cause. Adoption, awareness and accessible healthcare services are crucial for improving animal welfare in our region."

The NGO also emphasized that every adoption created space to rescue another animal in need, thanking the platform for helping connect rescued animals with caring families.

