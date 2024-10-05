PDUAM Dalgaon Celebrates Assamese Language's Classical Status at Literature and Magazine Office

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The office of Literature and Magazine at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, hosted a programme to celebrate the recent conferment of classical language status to the Assamese language.

The event, led by Dr. Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Assistant Professor and teacher in-charge, Literature and Magazine, gathered faculty and students to honour the sacrifices made by individuals dedicated to the development of the Assamese language.

During the programme, Dr. Lakhi Parasad Hazarika, principal of the college, delivered an insightful lecture on the evolution and development of Assamese, highlighting its cultural significance and the pivotal role it plays in the region’s identity. The programme was started by the lighting of the lamp, followed by a chorus sung by the assistant professors of the college.

The gathering also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their leadership and commitment to promoting regional languages as classical languages. Their efforts have turned the aspiration for classical language status into a reality, reinforcing the importance of Assamese within the broader Indian cultural landscape. The event concluded with a commitment to further promote Assamese literature in the global landscape.

