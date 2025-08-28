Peaceful protest rally held across Dima Hasao against kidnapping of Hmar villagers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: On Wednesday, the Hmar Inpui (Assam Hills Region), along with its affiliated organizations, organized a peace protest rally across Haflong, Mahur, Harangajao, and Jinam Valley. The rally was held in response to the abduction of two villagers, Zosangkhum Hmar and Lalrimawi Hmar, from Tattephai Village, Jinam Valley, by unidentified armed miscreants on August 19.

At Haflong, the rally witnessed participation from representatives of various communities. Leaders of their respective apex bodies delivered powerful speeches condemning the incident and expressing unwavering solidarity. They emphasized the need for unity in demanding justice and ensuring the safety of all residents in the region.

Villagers shared their distress over being forced to pay various levies, including house tax, profession tax, and ration tax, to armed groups operating in the area. These illegal demands have added to the climate of fear and insecurity.

A formal memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Dima Hasao District Commissioner. The document outlined the community’s grievances and urged the government to take immediate action by establishing a border police outpost in the affected region and deploying Assam Rifles personnel to ensure protection and restore peace.

The rally served as a strong message of collective resistance and a plea for urgent intervention to safeguard the lives and rights of the people in Jinam Valley and surrounding areas.

