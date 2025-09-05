Pedaling to the Tunes of a Legend: Dibrugarh Cyclothon 4.0 on Sept 7

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Commemorating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch, in association with the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, is set to organize Dibrugarh Cyclothon 4.0 under the theme ‘Pedaling to the Tunes of a Legend.’

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on Thursday, the organizers said that the initiative aimed to spread the message of building a greener and healthier environment while promoting cycling as a lifestyle choice and social movement. They informed that as part of the nationwide cyclothon series conducted by the Marwari Yuva Manch in over 50 locations, the Dibrugarh edition had been designated as the central programme this year.

The programme will be graced by renowned artiste and Vice-Chairperson of the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, Manisha Hazarika, along with several other distinguished guests.

The event will be held on September 7, with the flag-off scheduled at 7:00 AM from Mancotta Road, followed by the culmination ceremony at Manohari Resort, Mohanbari at 8:30 AM. Participation will be completely free, and the first 500 registrants will receive an event T-shirt, a welcome kit, a participation certificate, and refreshments.

