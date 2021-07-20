Pegasus Row: Amnesty International 'Working Overnight to Defame India' Says Assam CM, Demands its Ban

GUWAHATI:

Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference today, demanded Amnesty International to be immediately banned within India.

Amnesty International has issued publications denouncing the Narendra Modi-led administration in the wake of the Indian government being suspected of deploying Israel-based Pegasus spyware to monitor and spy on the activities of thousands of journalists, activists, and politicians.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at Amnesty International claiming that they have been "working overnight to defame India."

The Assam CM opined that it is a "well designed international conspiracy to defame Narendra Modi and defame the Indian parliamentary system."

"Amnesty can go to any extent to defame India's democratic fabric," CM Sarma Added.

CM Sarma stated that it is a deliberate attempt by Amnesty International to create dissatisfaction amongst the people of India.

Going all guns out, the Assam CM stated that the "Amnesty International responsible for encouraging left wing terrorism in India." "Various left wing organization throughout the world are part of the conspiracy theory," opined the Assam CM.

Instead of reporting in which state how many people have died of COVID-19 and how the American Government is going on about tackling the COVID-19 crisis, newspapers like the Washington Post are more interested in Narendra Modi," stated CM Sarma in the press conference.

According to Amnesty International, numerous journalists, politicians, human rights attorneys, and businessmen throughout the world, including those from India, are at danger of having their activities tracked and personal information used against them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Election Commissioner Askhok Lavasa, election strategist Prashant Kishor, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, and Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Patel were among the names on a list of "potential" or actual targets for spying by Israeli company NSO's Pegasus.

The CM further requested that Rahul Gandhi send his phone to Assam for forensic testing. "If Rahul Gandhi believes in the Pegasus report, why did he not send his phone to be forensically tested?" He can, in fact, send it to Assam, and we can perform the test. "A forensic examination will dispel any doubts," the CM stated.





