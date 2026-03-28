People will vote BJP for 3rd term: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Maintaining that there was absolutely no anti-incumbency against the government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday claimed that the people of Assam would definitely vote the BJP to power for the third term, absolutely on positive issues. Sonowal, former Chief Minister, addressed two public rallies in Borkhola and Silchar on Friday, seeking support for the party candidates Kishor Nath and Dr Rajdeep Roy, respectively. Sonowal said that people had immense faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP governments, both in the Centre and the state, had put Assam on the path of development.

"During the Congress regime, Assam was known for insurgency, bloodshed, kidnappings, and extortion, followed by massive corruption and backwardness. But Narendra Modi has shaped the state with a permanent solution to extremism. Now, Assam is a state of peace and progress," Sonowal said.

He also made a scathing attack on the Congress, underlining that the Opposition had neither any support base nor any leadership. "The Congress is now a directionless party. On the other hand, people have rejected them for their uncontrolled corruption," Sonowal quipped.

Sonowal praised the State Government for its success in ensuring corruption-free employment to more than 1.5 lakh deserving youths. Sonowal reminded that during his tenure as the Chief Minister, the Barak Valley was treated equally with the rest of the state for the first time and that the present government too maintained the process with uncompromising dedication. "Today, Barak Valley is rapidly transforming into a vibrant hub of trade. Modi has already laid the foundation stone for the Barapani-Panchgram expressway, which will be a gateway for the entire south Assam," he underlined. With Sonowal, the saffron brigade has flagged off its rallies of star campaigners in the state. On Sunday, Dr Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura, is scheduled to address rallies in Silchar.

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