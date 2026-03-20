People’s blessings crushed conspiracy: BJP MLA Suren Phukan on nomination

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: After being nominated by the BJP from Digboi, MLA Suren Phukan launched a scathing attack on what he described as a 'systematic and malicious misinformation campaign across social media platforms,' aimed at derailing his candidature ahead of the Assembly election. Alleging a sustained digital smear effort, Phukan claimed that an average of three fabricated or misleading posts were circulated daily to malign his image and mislead voters.

Addressing a charged gathering of supporters after he arrived at the Dibrugarh airport, he struck an emotional note and said, "The people's blessings have decisively defeated the conspiracies." Emphasizing his connection with the electorate, he added that his party ticket was a reflection of public faith rather than personal achievement.

Projecting strong confidence ahead of the polls, Phukan declared that he is set to secure victory by a margin exceeding 50,000 votes. The Digboi LAC accounts for 1,47,098 voters, making it a crucial constituency in determining electoral outcomes.

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