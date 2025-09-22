Zubeen Garg’s 13-Day Ceremony to be Held in Jorhat; CM Confirms

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the 13-day ceremony for late singer Zubeen Garg will be held in Jorhat, his birthplace, in accordance with the wishes of his family.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that Garima Garg and other family members had requested the ceremony to be organised in Jorhat, where they will also remain present.

Responding to appeals from the Assam Sahitya Sabha and local residents for Garg’s mortal remains to be taken to Jorhat for the last rites, Sarma clarified that while the cremation will take place in Guwahati, a second samadhi will be created in Jorhat to fulfil the sentiments of the people. The first samadhi will be established in Guwahati as per the family’s decision.