Phani Bhusan Choudhury’s Gamusa Refusal Sparks Laughter at Pathsala Event

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: An unusual and dramatic incident took place during a felicitation programme organized for AGP MLA Dharmeswar Roy in Pathsala on Friday, drawing laughter and reactions from the audience present at the venue.

According to eyewitnesses, during the programme, senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury was approached by Ratul Roy, Vice-Chairman of Pathsala Municipal Board, who attempted to offer him a traditional Assamese gamusa on stage. However, the leader reportedly refused to accept it and was seen sending him away in an abrupt manner, creating an awkward moment during the event.

The incident soon took a humorous turn when MLA Dharmeswar Roy suddenly stepped forward and almost forcefully draped the gamusa around Phani Bhusan Choudhury’s neck, leading to laughter and amusement among the audience present at the programme. The unexpected exchange between the two senior AGP leaders quickly became a major talking point among attendees at the felicitation ceremony held in Pathsala in Bajali.

Also Read: Politics should not be done over Zubeen Garg’s death: MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury