'Swachhta Pakhwada' Commences at Bongaigaon Refinery with Pledge and Awareness Campaign

KOKRAJHAR: As per the instructions of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ is being organized in all undertakings from July 1 to 15. Swachhta Pakhwada was launched at Bongaigaon Refinery on Monday in the refinery complex. The Executive Director and Refinery Head, NK Barua, administered the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to the employees of the Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR). On this occasion, jute bags prepared on the theme of ‘Swachhta’ were launched and distributed.

The e-journal ‘Swachhta Khabar’ was also unveiled to keep the employees updated with Swachhta-related information. In the e-journal, along with the reporting of cleanliness activities, cleanliness awareness-related materials will also be published.

On the occasion of Swachhta Pakhwada, Swachhta Rath was flagged off by the Executive Director and Refinery Head, NK Barua, to make the general public aware of cleanliness. Various activities were also organised to promote the spirit of cleanliness among the employees, dependents, and other stakeholders of Bongaigaon Refinery during the fortnight from July 1 to 15. The Chief General Managers, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Department Heads of the IOOA, and BGREU office bearers were present on the occasion.

