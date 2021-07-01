Plastic banned throughout Kamrup district until further order

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: Kamrup Kailash Karthik N, by an order, has prohibited the use, sale and purchase of all kinds of recycled/virgin plastic carry bags throughout the Kamrup district with immediate effect. According to the DC, as the plastics are injurious to public health and causing serious environmental hazards affecting both human and animals, nobody will be allowed to use plastic carry bags.

The order will remain in force for 60 days or until further order. Violation of the order shall be punishable under provision of section 188 IPC, the DC added. However, the following are exempted from the purview of the order.

Plastic carry bags manufactured exclusively for export purpose against any export order in a plastic industry located in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Export Oriented Units (EOU), the plastic bags/multilayered films/sheet (excluding carry bags) which constitute or form an integral part of packaging in which goods are sealed prior to use at manufacturing/processing units, the plastic bags and sheets used in forestry and horticulture nurseries against the orders from the government departments or from the firm concerned and plastic bags or plastic used for packaging of medicine. The DC requested the public to abide by the rules strictly.

