Playgrounds, streets fall silent: Assam pays tribute to heartthrob Zubeen Garg

KOKRAJHAR: A pall of gloom erupted in Kokrajhar soon after news of the tragic death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on Friday spread. A candle light programme was arranged in the heart of Kokrajhar town in the evening to offer a glowing tribute to late artiste.

CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, former Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary and leaders of ABSU and BSS expressed shock over his sudden demise. They said that the state had lost a great genius who had extraordinary quality and that his demise had created a huge vacuum.

Garg had deep connections with the Bodo leaders and singers and he often came to perform at stage programmes in various cultural events, and sang a number of Bodo songs in many albums. Many Bodo singers and artistes also expressed deep sorrow over his passing away.

NAGAON: The shocking news of sudden demise of the heartthrob of the state, Zubeen Garg in Singapore this afternoon, has sent shockwaves throughout Nagaon district, leaving the entire community in last mourning.

Several organizations and institutions have expressed their deep condolences and cancelled their scheduled programs as a mark of respect.

The Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Assam Natya Sammilan, and Nagaon Print Media Association have all cancelled their programmes for the next week. The Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s General Secretary, Kushal Thakuria, stated that Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss for Assam’s cultural landscape.

The Assam Natya Sammilan held a condolence meeting, where they paid tribute to Zubeen Garg’s contributions to Assam’s music industry. The meeting, presided over by Kumar Deepak Das, passed a resolution acknowledging Zubeen Garg’s impact on Assam’s cultural scene.

Nagaon Print Media Association has cancelled the upcoming award ceremony for late journalist Shiv Prasad Bora, scheduled for tomorrow at the Nagaon Press Club. The Nagaon Electronic Media Association organized a tribute ceremony at Maruwaripatty, where various dignitaries paid their respects to Zubeen Garg.

Several organizations, including the Nagaon District Students’ Union, Nagaon District Sahitya Sabha, and Nagaon District Koch Rajbongshi Sammilan, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad and other, have expressed their deep condolences and also paid tribute to the heartthrob lighting candles near at Nagaon Clock Tower.

Nagaon local MLA Rupak Sarma stated that the loss of Zubeen Garg is a significant loss for Assam.

The Nagaon District Education Department has cancelled the ongoing half-yearly exams for classes IX and X as a mark of respect.

The outpouring of grief and tributes from various sections of society reflects the profound impact Zubeen Garg had on the cultural and artistic landscape of Assam.

DEMOW: It was a black Friday for the people of Assam, when popular singer and heartthrob Zubeen Garg died in Singapore. As a mark of respect, the business establishments of Demow were closed on Friday evening. The Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Demow town committee paid tribute by lighting earthen lamps in front of the photo of Garg at Demow Chariali on Friday evening. A one-minute silence was also observed for the singer.

On the other hand, the Demow Regional Students Union organized a public shradhanjali programme for Garg at Demow Public Playground.

The Demow Business Association also paid tribute to Zubeen Garg and expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. In the programme, along with the public of Demow, AASU and other student’s union leaders were also present.

BOKAKHAT: Following the sudden demise of the people’s artist, Zubeen Garg, the villagers of Budhbari in Komargaon today organized a tribute ceremony at the Budhbari Namghar for the eternal peace of his soul. Likewise, the villagers of Bordihingia also offered tribute yesterday through Naam prayers.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Panidihingia organized a tribute program today at the Aideu Handique Cultural Museum. In Komargaon, a bike rally was taken out. The Kuruwabahi Durga Puja Committee cancelled its Mahalaya program. In Telgarm too, a bike rally was organized.

DHEKIAJULI: A pall of grief descended upon Dhekiajuli on Friday evening as hundreds of people gathered at the Swahid Bedi premises to bid a heart-rending farewell to Assam’s evergreen heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, fondly called Zubeen Da.

The programme, organized by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dhekiajuli unit, turned into a sea of tears as admirers, well-wishers, and fans paid floral tributes at the portrait of the departed singer. Almost all leading organizations of Dhekiajuli including AASU, ATTSA, AASAA, AMSU, the Bengali Federation, among others joined hands in offering homage to the beloved artiste, whose untimely demise has left Assam and the entire nation in mourning.

The silence at the venue was overwhelming; eyes brimming with tears reflected the collective pain of losing a voice that had become the heartbeat of the Assamese people. Speakers recalled that Zubeen Da was not just an artiste but an emotion that connected every listener through his soulful songs.

In his address, Shankar Das, Education Secretary of AASU, Sonitpur district, who coordinated the event along with the Dhekiajuli AASU office bearers, reiterated that AASU would chalk out plans in the coming days to ensure that the memories of Zubeen Da remained immortal in the cultural history of Assam.

Among the mourners, the APCU Dhekiajuli Co District Committee on Friday, expressed its deepest sorrow, calling his death an irreparable loss to Assam’s musical fraternity and to the nation’s cultural life.

In an official statement, President Sujit Kataki, working president Tapan Sen Gupta, and Secretary Kalpajyoti Nath remembered Zubeen Garg not just as a singer but as a cultural phenomenon whose voice united generations and carried the spirit of Assam to the global stage.

“Zubeen Garg was more than an artist, he was the heartbeat of Assamese identity, whose songs became the soundtrack of our lives,” the statement read.

The Committee also voiced discontent over the decision to organise the North East Festival in Singapore instead of Assam or the North East, terming it an insensitive move at a time when the region is mourning the loss of its most iconic cultural figure.

Local organizations and residents of Dhekiajuli joined the Committee in offering floral tributes and observing a moment of silence in memory of the late singer. Many recalled his unforgettable performances in Assam’s cultural festivals and his constant advocacy for the state’s art, culture, and youth.

The APCU Dhekiajuli Co District Committee further extended its heartfelt condolences to Zubeen Garg’s bereaved family and his countless admirers worldwide, while pledging to honour his legacy by promoting Assamese art and culture.

KHERONI: The Government of Assam has expressed profound grief over the passing of Zubeen Garg, one of the state’s most cherished cultural figures. A celebrated singer, filmmaker, and composer, Garg’s contributions to music and the arts have left an enduring legacy on Assam’s cultural landscape, uniting generations and communities through his soulful voice and creative genius.

As a mark of respect, the Government of Assam has declared a three-day period of state mourning from September 20 (Saturday) to September 22 (Monday), 2025. During this time, all official entertainment programs, ceremonial dinners, and celebratory functions will be suspended. Additionally, all Seva Saptah programs involving ceremonial events or distribution of benefits have been postponed.

The people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts have joined the state in mourning, paying heartfelt tributes to Garg’s extraordinary legacy. Memorial gatherings have been reported at various locations, including District Commissioner offices, Diphu, Kheroni Zero Point, Mailoo Bazar, Bokajan, Dayangmukh, and other public spaces across the state.

Zubeen Garg’s music and artistic contributions will continue to resonate, immortalizing him as a beacon of Assam’s cultural identity.

ORANG: The sudden passing of Assam’s evergreen musical icon Zubeen Garg has plunged the state into grief, with Orang joining the rest of Assam in offering heartfelt tributes to the departed legend.

On Friday evening, hundreds of people, led by the Orang Branch of Lachit Sena, gathered at the Lakshmi Temple premises to honour the artist whose voice had become synonymous with Assamese identity. With candles in hand, mourners lit lamps before his portrait in a poignant display of respect, followed by a silent procession that wound its way through Orang Chariali, leaving the town steeped in emotion.

The condolence gathering, initiated by Nayanjyoti Dekai, saw the participation of a wide spectrum of organisations and citizens. Among those present were Officer-in-Charge of Orang Police Station Sarat Chandra Kalita, representatives of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, the Bir Lachit Sena, the Orang Traders’ Association, women’s groups, social organisations, and members of the local community.

As a collective gesture of mourning, the Orang Traders’ Association observed a complete shutdown of shops, markets, and business establishments throughout the day, while the Orang Sahitya Sabha lowered its flag to half-mast at its office as a mark of respect.

Speakers at the gathering described Zubeen Garg as not merely a singer but a cultural bridge who connected generations, carried Assam’s voice to national and international stages, and left behind an unmatched musical legacy.

PATHSALA: The death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg has left a deep void in Assam’s cultural life, with playgrounds and festival venues across the state expected to fall silent next Rongali Bihu. For decades, Zubeen’s performances were the heartbeat of celebrations, drawing thousands of fans who sang and danced along with him under the spring skies.

Every year, Bihu committees eagerly invited the singer, knowing his presence guaranteed not just a massive crowd but an unforgettable night of music. From small towns to big cities, his stage shows were a tradition — one that will now remain only in memory.

One of his most memorable performances was also his last, at the Bajali Higher Secondary playground in Pathsala, organized by the Pathsala Rongali Bihu Sanmilony. The event drew a sea of fans, unaware that they were witnessing the final curtain call of the icon they loved.

Today, across Assam, grief runs deep. “Bihu without Zubeen feels unimaginable. His voice was a part of our lives,” said a fan in Pathsala. Another mourner in Bajali added, “This year, the stages will be empty, and the nights will feel silent.”With his passing, an irreplaceable chapter of Assamese music and culture has come to a close. The silence in the playgrounds is not just the absence of music — it is the echo of a loss that all of Assam shares.

