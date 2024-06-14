PM-Kisan Saturation Campaign: Darrang district drive to provide 17th instalment to farmers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The District Agriculture Department,Darrangwith the direction of the District Administration, has launched its month-long ‘PM-KISAN saturation campaign’ covering all the gram panchayats (GPs) of the district to ensure that not a single eligible farmer is left out from receiving the 17th instalment underthe ‘Pradhan MantriKisanSammanNidhi’ scheme. Speaking to media-persons during a farmers’ camp on Wednesday at Janaram Chowka GP near here, Dr.ManoranjanSarma, District Agriculture Officer, Darrang, said that the campaign began on May 27 last,focusing upon on-the-spot resolution of issues of applicants relating to their registration, e-KYC, opening of direct benefit transfer (DBT)-enabled accounts etc., through camps organized for several days in each and every panchayat of the district. He added that the camps have already yielded results, as out of the total 95,000 farmer families, nearly 89,000 have been enabled for receiving the benefit compared to the earlier figure of around 84,000.Meanwhile, the issue of 29,000 pending online applications are also being taken care of in the camps, as some are accepted while others are rejected following physical verification of necessary documents in cooperation with the concerned village heads, latmandals and other stakeholders. Additional District Commissioner GouriPriyaDeuri, District Nodal Officer Deba Kumar Sarma, Agriculture Development Officer of Bongalagarh Agriculture Block SiromaniPhukan, District Media Expert Rupli Borah, and Programme Officer Krishna Talukdaralso took part in the programme.

Also Read: Sprint campaign of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) saturation drive from April 24 in Lakhimpur

Also Watch: