PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Barapani-Panchgram expressway on Mar 14

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Barapani-Panchgram high-speed corridor on March 14, stated Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing the mediapersons at Burunga in Katigorah after inaugurating the manufacturing unit of Star Cement, Sarma on Friday said that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone of the 25-thousand mega project of the expressway which would enable passengers to travel from Silchar to Guwahati in just six hours. All the preparatory works including land acquisition, forest clearance, as well as tender process has already been completed. The chief minister further informed that on March 14, PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited flyover in Silchar too. Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister in his concluding speech at the state Assembly stated that work for the Rs 650-crore flyover in Silchar would begin very soon.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers extend statehood day greetings to Mizoram