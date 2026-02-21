PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers extend statehood day greetings to Mizoram

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day, praising the states’ cultural richness, natural beauty, and contributions to national progress. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the unique characteristics of the state: “Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is widely known for its striking natural beauty and enduring cultural traditions. Its strong community spirit and gracious people embody values of kindness and compassion. The rich Mizo heritage, expressed through tradition, music and other aspects of everyday life, is very inspiring. May Mizoram advance on the path of growth and achieve new milestones in the years ahead.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings. On X, he wrote, “Warm wishes to the sisters and brothers of Mizoram on Statehood Day. May the state continue its journey of peace, progress, and prosperity.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the celebration, tweeting for Mizoram, Rijiju said, “Warm greetings to the lovely people of Mizoram on Statehood Day. Your vibrant culture, unity and strength make this beautiful state truly special. May Mizoram continue to progress with harmony & prosperity.” (IANS)

