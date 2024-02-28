Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav inspects water supply schemes

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav undertook a comprehensive inspection of several ongoing development projects on Monday, emphasizing their importance in uplifting the lives of the people in the district.

The projects inspected included Akhoiphutia Drinking Water Supply Scheme and Naojan Garhmur Drinking Water Supply Scheme under Sivasagar sub division.

During the inspection, the commissioner interacted with the divisional engineers, officials of the Water Consumer Committees, construction companies and the local public present. He directed the officials to remain diligent, with a primary focus on ensuring that all the consumers under the water supply schemes get the certain quantity of water on time. He also requested the water consumer committees to actively participate in the management of the scheme.

