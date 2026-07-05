PM SHREE ‘Gaonwe-Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan’ first phase concludes in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The first phase of the 11-day PM SHREE ‘Gaonwe-Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan’ concluded on Saturday at the Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) Indoor Stadium, Kokrajhar. The valedictory programme was attended by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Additional District Commissioner Suprava Roy, Assistant Commissioner Namrata Barooah, officials, and participants of the training programme. The programme culminated with the completion of the theoretical and practical training sessions, followed by evaluation and the ceremonial distribution of certificates to the participants by the district commissioner, equipping them to promote yoga at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty said that Kokrajhar had completed the first phase of the PM SHREE Gaonwe-Gaonwe Jog Maha-Abhijan with the active participation of more than 100 trainees.

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