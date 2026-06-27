PM Shree Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha Abhiyan Training Underway in Kamrup District

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Under the initiative of the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the training programme under the PM Shree Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha Abhiyan is underway in Kamrup district with the participation of around 100 trainees.

The training programme commenced on June 22 and is being conducted simultaneously at three venues across the district: Gandhi Ashram in Sualkuchi, Swasti Ashram in Rangia, and Chilarai Bhawan in Boko.

The programme will conclude on July 4.

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