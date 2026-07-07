PM SHRI Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha Abhijan certificates distributed in Kamrup

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RANGIA: Under the initiative of PM SHRI Gaonwe Gaonwe Jog Maha Abhijan, an 11-day integrated yoga training programme was organised in Kamrup district. The valedictory programme was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Integrated DC Office, Amingaon, where the District Commissioner, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, presented certificates of appreciation to the trainers in recognition of their contribution to the successful conduct of the programme. He subsequently distributed certificates to the participants who completed the training. Addressing the gathering, the district commissioner highlighted the growing acceptance of yoga across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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