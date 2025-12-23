PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara hosts exposure visit under NEP 2020

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In accordance with the directives of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, an extensive exposure visit under the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India Scheme was organized at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara on Saturday. The programme was conducted under the guidance and supervision of Arun Kumar Brahma, ADC (Education), Goalpara.

The programme was arranged as envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 of familiarizing school leaders with innovative academic practices, infrastructure utilization, and holistic school development.

The exposure visit was graced by Guna Hazarika, District Programme Officer (CP & SFG), Samagra Shiksha, Goalpara, along with principals and headmasters from various PM SHRI schools of the district.

The visiting dignitaries and participants were accorded a cordial welcome by Shiv Prakash Sharma, Principal, PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara.

One of the major highlights of the visit was a live classroom demonstration for primary classes, conducted by Mamta, Senior-most PRT, which effectively reflected NEP 2020–aligned teaching methodologies.

The participants were further exposed to an impressive Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) demonstration presented by Nalin Kumar Singh, wherein the role of technology, innovation, and hands-on learning in nurturing scientific temperament and problem-solving skills among students was highlighted.

Additionally, PM SHRI In-charge, Aditya Anand, TGT(P&HE) and Shrikant Kumar, Librarian showcased the various academic, infrastructural, co-curricular, and community-linked initiatives that can be undertaken under the PM SHRI Scheme.

