PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara celebrates 63rd KVS foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The campus of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangapara was filled with enthusiasm and festivity as the school jointly celebrated the 63rd Foundation Day of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Grandparents Day.

The programme was graced by chief guest Captain Satyajay Jethwa of the Indian Army, an alumnus of KVS, and special guest Balwinder Kaur, a retired KVS teacher and former student of the organization. The event began with a warm welcome address by Principal Ambresh Kumar, who greeted the distinguished guests, grandparents, students, and staff members.

A colourful cultural programme followed, featuring energetic dance performances and a thought-provoking drama based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which drew appreciation from the audience.

Addressing the gathering, Captain Jethwa highlighted the pivotal role played by the KVS system in shaping his personality, particularly in instilling discipline and contributing to his holistic development. Balwinder Kaur shared her experiences as a KVS teacher and motivated students with valuable insights drawn from her long association with the organization.

A special highlight of the celebration was the enthusiastic participation of grandparents, many of whom shared their experiences and wisdom. Some also entertained the audience by singing songs and reciting poetry, adding a warm and emotional touch to the event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Shyam Kumar. The celebrations ended on a joyous note with grandparents and students coming together for a spontaneous and lively performance of the traditional Bihu dance, reflecting the spirit of unity and cultural pride.

