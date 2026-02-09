PM SHRI Schools’ project-based learning competition held in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A block-level Project-Based Learning (PBL) competition aimed at nurturing innovation and creative thinking among students was successfully held in Tezpur under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha, Sonitpur district. The competition featured selected students from PM SHRI schools under the Gabharu Education Block.

The event was organized at the Late Golok Chandra Saikia Memorial Girls’ Middle School, Ketekibari, and witnessed the participation of 24 teams from five PM SHRI schools of the Gabharu Education Block. The venue buzzed with enthusiasm as students showcased their project ideas, reflecting originality, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills.

The competition was evaluated by Monashree Bora, Lecturer of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET); Daisy Mahanta, Assistant Teacher of Bengali Boys’ School; and Block Resource Persons Pranita Medhi and Anjanjyoti Deka. The programme was formally inaugurated by Nilojjal Sarma, Block Elementary Education Officer of Gabharu Education Block.

The event was attended by the District Programme Officer (Planning), Block Resource Persons (BRPs), Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs), along with teachers from PM SHRI schools. Over fifty students actively participated, and the competition became a platform for the vibrant expression of students’ innovative ideas and teamwork.

In the Classes III to V category, Gandhi Ashram Higher Primary School secured first position, while PM SHRI Bhitor Khuti Secondary School stood second.

For Classes VI to VIII, PM SHRI Chandranath Sharma Higher Secondary School clinched first place, followed by PM SHRI Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School in second position. In the Classes IX to X category, PM SHRI Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School emerged as the winner, with PM SHRI Chandranath Sharma Higher Secondary School securing second place.

Also Read: AICTE Innovation bootcamp fosters entrepreneurship in PM Shri Schools