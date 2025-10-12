Poet Ajit Gogoi conferred with ‘Janasuhrid Chidananda Saikia Literary Award’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 106th birth anniversary of Janasuhrid Chidananda Saikia, the maker of modern Bokakhat, founder of the Bokakhat Sahitya Sabha, and a pioneer of journalism in Bokakhat, was celebrated on Saturday at the auditorium of the Puwati Xahitya Xabha. The programme was organized by the Puwati Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Department of Assamese of Joganananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami College.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the late Chidananda Saikia by former presidents of Puwati Xahitya Xabha, Apurba Bordoloi and Manoranjan Sen. A floral tribute was offered by Dr. Monalisa Borgohain, Coordinator of the IQAC of Joganananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami College.

The remembrance offering (smriti tarpan) was performed by former president Surendra Nath Gogoi and vice president Dilip Saikia of the Puwati Xahitya Xabha. During this ceremony, eminent Assamese poet and teacher of Badulipar High School, Ajit Gogoi, was conferred with the Janasuhrid Chidananda Saikia Literary Award.

Subsequently, a memorial meeting dedicated to Chidananda Saikia was held under the chairmanship of Gopikananda Saikia, President of the Puwati Sahitya Sabha and the Janasuhrid Chidananda Saikia Trust Management Committee. The meeting was inaugurated by Dr. Jayanta Gogoi, Principal of Joganananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami College.

Distinguished guests present at the event included former presidents of Puwati Sahitya Sabha Nijora Barthakur and Kalpana Chetia, President of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Suwarna Saikia Bordoloi, and former secretary of Puwati Sahitya Sabha Gitanjali Kalita.

The educationist Chidananda Saikia was the architect of modern Bokakhat. Apart from serving as the General Secretary of the Assam Students’ Federation during 1943–45, he was honoured with the Government of Assam’s Krititva Shikshak Award in 1979.

A carrier of Marxist ideology, Janasuhrid Chidananda Saikia was also one of the founding members of the Progressive Artists’ and Writers’ Association. Through his works such as Satyagrahi, Juye Pora Xon, and Rangchua Pithibir Seujia Bol, he made significant contributions to Assamese literature. He also received the Soviet Desh Nehru Award and was invited to visit the Soviet Union.

Also Read: Assam: Applications Invited for Literary Award and Pension (2025–26)

Also Watch: