Poll training held in Kokrajhar ahead of Assam Assembly Election 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the forthcoming Assembly Election 2026, a comprehensive training programme for Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMT) was conducted on Friday at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. The session was led by State Level Master Trainers (SLMT) and District Level Master Trainers (DLMT) to strengthen preparedness and ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the electoral process.

The training was held in the presence of the District Commissioner & District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, along with the Election Officer, Kokrajhar, Keshabananda Taid, and other officials concerned. Detailed guidance was provided on various stages of the poll process, roles and responsibilities of polling personnel, and adherence to election guidelines to ensure effective implementation at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing SVEEP activities, an EVM and VVPAT demonstration programme was conducted at Aronai College, Kokrajhar for newly enrolled voters. The initiative aimed to familiarize young voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT and to encourage their active participation in the democratic process. The programme sought to promote voter awareness and enhance electoral participation among first-time voters. Students actively engaged in the interactive session and had their queries regarding the voting process addressed.

