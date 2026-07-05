Pollution Pushes Nalbari’s Historic Ghagrajan to the Brink of Extinction

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Once regarded as the lifeline and a symbol of the cultural heritage of Greater Ghograpar in Assam's Nalbari district, Ghagrajan is now rapidly deteriorating into a dying waterbody. The foul smell emanating from the once-pristine stream has become a matter of serious concern for residents, who allege that years of official neglect have reduced one of the region's most significant natural assets to a deplorable state.

Ghagrajan originates from Khatikuchi in Bonbhag Mouza under Ghograpar revenue circle in Nalbari district. Flowing southwards, it eventually connects with the Nona river before branching off through Baghmara village and continuing towards Ghagra. Many locals believe that the stream is a distributary of the Pagladiya river, while folklore also describes Ghagrajan as a 'branch' of the Pagladiya, giving the waterbody both geographical and cultural significance.

However, residents say that the condition of Ghagrajan has deteriorated alarmingly in recent years. Once a vibrant waterbody, it is now choked with pollution, emitting a foul odour and steadily losing its ecological and aesthetic value. Locals allege that untreated effluents discharged from nearby industrial units have repeatedly contaminated the water, leading to the death of fish, snakes, frogs, and other aquatic life. Farmers, who once depended on the stream for irrigation, are now facing severe difficulties due to the shrinking and polluted water source.

Residents further allege that the continued neglect by the government, public representatives, and the administration has accelerated the decline of the historic stream, despite its immense environmental, historical and cultural significance.

Expressing deep concern over the situation, several local organisations and prominent local citizens have appealed to MLA and Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the District Commissioner of Nalbari, and local Panchayat and Zilla Parishad representatives to take immediate steps for the restoration, conservation, and beautification of Ghagrajan so that its historic and ecological glory can be revived for future generations.

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