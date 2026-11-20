A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Poorly maintained approach roads leading to a river bridge at Mahmora Alikinar Village under Tingkhong constituency in Dibrugarh district have become a major source of inconvenience for commuters, with residents of several nearby villages demanding immediate intervention from the State Government.

The bridge, which serves as an important link between Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts, has been rendered difficult to access due to the extremely poor condition of its approach roads. The deteriorating stretches have made daily commuting increasingly challenging, particularly for two-wheeler riders, small vehicles, and people travelling for essential purposes.

According to locals, nearly eight villages in the surrounding areas, with a combined population of more than 4,500, depend on this bridge for their regular transportation needs.

The damaged approach roads have not only affected routine movement but have also raised concerns over the difficulties faced by patients, schoolchildren, and elderly people who frequently use the route.

The villagers have urged the Tingkhong MLA and state Cabinet Minister, Bimal Borah, to personally look into the matter and initiate necessary steps for the immediate repair and improvement of the approach roads.