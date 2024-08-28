‘Power of youth is the driving force of a country’s future’: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with the youth at the 35th Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya (OIL) in Duliajan on Tuesday. The power of youth is the driving force of a country’s future, said Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister appreciated the effort to organize such a competition which is not going to ignite the young minds about the value system of India’s democratic system but also inspire them to commit themselves towards building the future of our country, Sonowal remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Youth brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, crucial for addressing contemporary issues like climate change, digital governance, and social justice. By participating in democracy, the power of youth can bring about major social change towards a better nation in the future. Active youth participation ensures that your voices and concerns are represented in policymaking, leading to more inclusive and responsive governance. By engaging in politics, you can counter political apathy, leading to a more vibrant and dynamic democracy that truly reflects the will of all citizens. Youth brings the colour in a democracy that is fresh, vibrant & aspiring. Youth involvement in democracy helps to secure a better future, as they advocate for long-term policies that address the challenges of their generation and beyond. The uniqueness of India’s democracy, the world largest, stems from the fact it has been accommodating vast cultural, linguistic, and religious diversity. It is one of the most unique political system that has united over 1.4 billion people under one constitutional framework.”

Sonowal said, “Assam’s youth, as well as those from the Northeast, can play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage, languages, and traditions. Youth can bridge gaps between different communities, fostering unity in Assam’s diverse society. You can become the main source of “Enajori” that can bring about cultural integration and social assimilation. Youth-led startups and innovations can boost Assam’s economy, particularly in sectors like agriculture, tourism, and information technology. With proper education and training, the youth can transform Assam into a hub for skilled labour, attracting investment and creating job opportunities. In fact, the youth can innovate governance through technology, entrepreneurship, and social initiatives. Only with the presence of youth in politics, the challenges of corruption, lack of transparency, and governance - that hamper democratic processes - can be checked and their impact can be minimised in the overall delivery of democratic output to the citizens of the country.”

Appreciating the initiative, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The importance of such competition is encouraging youth to participate in politics. This can lead to a new generation of leaders who are more attuned to the needs and aspirations of Assam’s younger population. Youth involvement in policy-making can ensure that issues like education, employment, and social justice are prioritized in Assam’s development agenda. A robust, participative democracy in our country can contribute to global peace and development, positioning India as a leader on the world stage. With the active participation of youth in the parliamentary democracy, a future of hope can be built where every citizen, regardless of background, has equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from India’s democratic system. I encourage all of you & all the youth to actively engage in political discussions, vote, and consider public service or political careers as viable options.”

