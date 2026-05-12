Prabhati Suruj Felicitates HSLC Achievers, Honours Needy Students in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a commendable initiative, Prabhati Suruj, a leading socio-cultural organization of 3 No. Amtola village under the Palasbari constituency in South Kamrup, organized a special felicitation programme for students who excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination on Sunday. Among those felicitated were Juman Saud, Tanmoy Das, Nilam Sarma, Juman Das, Ritumoni Das and Buddho Das. In addition, 15 economically disadvantaged students were also honoured during the programme.

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