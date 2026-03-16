Pragyan Choudhury becomes Northeast’s United World Colleges (UWC) selectee

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BONGAIGAON: Pragyan Choudhury of Bongaigaon has earned the prestigious opportunity to study at the renowned United World Colleges (UWC). Pragyan, the eldest son of R.K. Choudhury and Radhika Choudhury, Director of Braintree International School, is the only student from Northeast India selected for the 2026 session.

UWC offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme across 18 schools and colleges on four continents, hosting around 12,000 students from more than 150 countries every year. Students typically apply while in Class 10 and may receive partial or full scholarships.

Mahindra United World College in Maharashtra is the only UWC campus in India. Pragyan, who received offers from three countries, chose to study in Tanzania, East Africa, after securing a higher scholarship. At UWC, he will focus on humanitarian values alongside his academic studies.

His parents noted that the selection process is highly competitive, requiring excellence in academics as well as extracurricular fields. Pragyan, a Karate Black Belt, has been preparing for this opportunity since Class 8.

Established in 1962, UWC aims to promote peace and unity through education. His parents expressed confidence that with proper guidance and preparation, many talented students from Assam can also achieve similar global opportunities.

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