Pramod Boro’s Tenure Under Fire; PMAY Corruption Allegations Dominate BTC Polls

Udalguri: On the eve of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, allegations of large scale corruption rocked under Bodo Bazar VCDC in Rowta region. Locals accused administration of rampant irregularities during the tenure of BTC Chief Pramod Boro,pointing out more than 100 houses sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) remain incomplete even after five years.

Public resentment is particularly strong in a Bengali Village , part of UPPL candidate and sitting MCLA Nilut Swargiary’s constituency. Residents allege that Swargiary,who has close ties with district authorities, influenced the sanctioning of large sums of money under PMAY. However the funds failed to translate into finished homes, leaving many poor families in despair .

“Corruption has reached its peak under this council. Despite funds being sanctioned, houses were never completed. The people have suffered silently for years,but now they will give a fitting reply in the election,” a villager told reporters.

Swargiary, being an Executive Member (EM) of BTC has also come under fire from within the community. Many residents have openly expressed dissatisfaction with the UPPL’s decision to nominate him again, saying his candidature does not represent or public interest. With corruption and unfulfilled promises dominating the discourse, the incomplete PMAY houses have become a rallying point for voters seeking accountability and change in Rowta.