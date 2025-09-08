Pranab Kumar Sharma of Sirajuli awarded with district outstanding teacher award

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a moment of pride for the people of Sirajuli, Gejengaguri under Sonitpur district, young and dynamic teacher Pranab Kumar Sharma has been awarded the District Outstanding Teacher Award this year. The award was conferred by the Sonitpur District Administration on September 5, as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations across the district.

Sharma, who serves as an Assistant Teacher at Shaheed Dwijen Bhuyan Higher English School, is widely admired not only for his dedication to teaching but also for his multifaceted contributions as a social worker, cultural activist, actor, and literature enthusiast. His relentless efforts to inspire the younger generation and enrich community life have earned him this prestigious recognition.

