Prasenjit Sarma of Assam selected for Global Teacher Award 2025 in New Delhi

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: In a landmark achievement for the state and the nation, teacher-cum-BRP Prasenjit Sarma has been selected for the prestigious Global Teacher Award 2025, conferred by AKS Education Awards. The honour will be presented on November 29 in New Delhi at the Global Education Fest 2025–26.

Sarma, who began his teaching career after qualifying the TET examination conducted by the Government of Assam in 2012, has steadily risen to national and international prominence for his visionary contributions to school education. His career is marked by continuous innovation, dedication, and a deep commitment to student-centric and technology-driven learning.

In 2017, Sarma created India’s first smart classroom for primary schools through crowdfunding, an initiative that drew widespread appreciation. Over the years, he has emerged as a leading figure in educational technology, currently researching Artificial Intelligence and developing numerous AI-based educational applications that have been featured extensively in state and national media.

Among his most impactful innovations is the globally used Lesson Plan Creator, an AI-powered tool that helps teachers prepare lesson plans. The app is used by educators worldwide and generates over 16,000 lesson plans every day. Another remarkable creation, AI Teacher, supports students in learning any subject from anywhere in the world and has benefited more than 55 lakh learners globally.

Sarma’s other AI innovations, such as the AI Proofreading Assistant, AI Writing Assistant, NIPUN Mitra AI Chatbot, and several more, have earned praise at global platforms for their usefulness, simplicity, and educational value.

Beyond technology, Sarma has contributed immensely to community engagement, child protection, school safety, and school disaster management. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he coordinated large-scale online classes across Barpeta district and led a districtwide teacher training programme called ‘Utkarsh,’ which empowered educators to use digital tools effectively.

He also introduced several school-based innovations, including Hanging Libraries, Hanging Gardens, BaLA Painting, the Adarsh Avivawak Programme, and Teachers’ Parliament, all of which have been appreciated by the Ministry of Education and NITI Aayog for strengthening school management and improving learning environments.

As an author, Sarma has published multiple widely-used educational books, such as a handbook on FLN learning outcomes, a textbook on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for classes 9 and 10, a guide on Child Psychology, and several other pedagogical resources that are popular internationally.

In recognition of his distinguished contributions, Sarma has now been chosen for the Global Teacher Award 2025, a prestigious international honour celebrating excellence in teaching. This year, he was also nominated for the National Teachers’ Award by the Government of India, adding yet another milestone to his remarkable career. Sarma’s achievement brings immense pride to Assam and India, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most innovative and impactful educators of the country.

